WHY IS BIDEN STILL COURTING IRAN? Jed Babbin, a former high-ranking Pentagon official from the Bush era, wonders in the Washington Times why the U.S. Chief Executive is encouraging Britain, France and Germany not to support a censure of Iran for continuing its nuclear weapons development program.
