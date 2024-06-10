WAS UNC RIGHT TO CALL THE COPS ON THE PRO-PALESTINIAN CAMPERS? Rules should be consistently enforced. If enforcing them would be wrong, the rule needs to be changed. Here’s a rule of thumb for admins: if your campus is treating pro-Palestinian or pro-Israeli rulebreakers differently from how it would treat the Patriot Front or Proud Boys in the same situation, it is in the wrong.
