WELL, GOOD: In Europe, Chaos Is the New Normal: The European elections are the beginning of the end for Emmanuel Macron. “Remarkably, these developments are fueled, not slowed, by young voters. In Poland, a plurality of voters under the age of 30 supported the far-right Konfederacja. In France, the National Rally did a little better among voters under the age of 35 than it did in the population as a whole. In Germany, the young are now significantly more likely to vote for the far right than the old, with the AfD out-polling the Greens among those who are younger than 25.”

Europe, like America, needs a new class of leaders who are attuned to reality and not gentry-class fictions and fantasies.