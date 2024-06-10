VARIOUS THOUGHTS ON the Columbia Law Review imbroglio. Various views by various people, but this from Steve Lubet is worth quoting: “The apparently secretive process for soliciting and editing the article was wrong and manipulative in the first instance. It is a clear example of the politicization of scholarship, which should not be used to circumvent previously agreed upon editorial processes. The justification for it, which has been repeated by Prof. Katherine Franke, is nonsense.”