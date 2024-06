“THEY DRAFT THE WHITE TRASH FIRST ‘ROUND HERE ANYWAY:”

Percent of Russian men, 18-49, who have participated in the 🇺🇦war

Moscow & St Petersburg have 0.2% of men having “served.”

The most impoverished & minority dense areas have the highest rate of men who were shipped-off to die.

👉 Putin will only be challenged if Moscow suffers.

