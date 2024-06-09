IT’S ABOUT BRINGING AMERICA DOWN, NOT RAISING UP THE PALESTINIANS: If anybody with a brain and a pulse remains who doesn’t know the “Pro-Palestinian” movement is actually all about being anti-America, they should check this out:

“The people of Palestine have called for this movement to escalate its pressure. We are here to answer that call and help this movement ESCALATE. We want this movement to break out of the confines of universities, to spread throughout society, paralyzing the economy that is driving the genocide of the Palestinian people, and has made all of us complicit in decades of colonial war.”

That quote from one of movement’s front-groups is in the fourth installment of Richard Pollock’s deep-dive into the leadership, the tactics and the ultimate aims of the radical Left leaders of the Pro-Palestinian movement. Pollock is the former New Leftist who trained legions of his comrades using Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” He knows whereof he speaks.