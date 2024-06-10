THE MEDIA WILL CARE ENOUGH TO COVER IT UP:
George Soros funneled $19 million dollars into leftist groups attacking Justice Alito. https://t.co/l65wWrFxGS
— Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 9, 2024
THE MEDIA WILL CARE ENOUGH TO COVER IT UP:
George Soros funneled $19 million dollars into leftist groups attacking Justice Alito. https://t.co/l65wWrFxGS
— Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 9, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.