THE CITY WOULD HAVE GIVEN THEM A MEDAL FOR THAT:
Kids Arrested For Driving Scooters Over Pride Flag Wishing They Had Burned American Flag Instead https://t.co/A9YcHmkXuY pic.twitter.com/A1DtBYs40O
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 9, 2024
THE CITY WOULD HAVE GIVEN THEM A MEDAL FOR THAT:
Kids Arrested For Driving Scooters Over Pride Flag Wishing They Had Burned American Flag Instead https://t.co/A9YcHmkXuY pic.twitter.com/A1DtBYs40O
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 9, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.