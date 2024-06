THE SOLDIER/CIVILIAN DISTINCTION DOES NOT EXIST IN HAMAS TERRITORY:

This is a gigantic story

The person holding Noa Argamani hostage in his home was an Al Jazeera “journalist” who was ALSO Hamas’ Ministry of Labor spokesperson

His father (also in the house) is a doctor

And all of this was in a “refugee camp”

Dear the West, you’ve been played https://t.co/7ADundzET8

— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) June 9, 2024