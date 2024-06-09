ARNOLD KLING: How to Fix Higher Education: Get rid of all the people who don’t belong.

This country is sending way too many young people to college. Instead, they should be going to training programs to become allied health professionals, or electricians, or solar panel installers, or something.

There are also many faculty members who do not belong on college campus. Obviously, you have the grievance studies departments. But if you were to dial back the number of students in the humanities and social sciences to a number that is actually qualified to study those subjects, you would have to cut the majority of faculty positions.

There are way too many administrators on campus. It is not just the DEI bureaucrats who could be jettisoned. Many of the administrators are there to coddle the students who should not have been admitted in the first place. Tighten up the admissions standards and you can get by with fewer administrators.

There are too many ungrateful foreign students on campus. A lot them engage in rampant cheating. Some of them participate in violent demonstrations. We should only be admitting students who are motivated to learn. Stop taking unmotivated foreign students just to collect their tuition money.

The trouble with higher education is bloat. The student bodies are bloated. The faculties are bloated. And the administrations are bloated.