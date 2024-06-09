June 9, 2024

SPACEX AND THE IMPERATIVE TO LOWER LAUNCH COSTS. One quibble: It’s true that SpaceX hasn’t yet lowered launch prices to match launch costs, but it has offered much greater availablilty, reliability, and scheduling flexibility, which is more value for the price. As for the rest of this article, it’s interesting but it’s all based on speculation.

Posted at 9:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds