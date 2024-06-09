SPACEX AND THE IMPERATIVE TO LOWER LAUNCH COSTS. One quibble: It’s true that SpaceX hasn’t yet lowered launch prices to match launch costs, but it has offered much greater availablilty, reliability, and scheduling flexibility, which is more value for the price. As for the rest of this article, it’s interesting but it’s all based on speculation.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.