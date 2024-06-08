THEY WRECK EVERY INSTITUTION THEY DON’T CONTROL: Prof. Steven Calabresi: The Left Wing Attack on Judicial Independence and on Justice Alito. “The Left is so mad about the overruling of Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), the abortion rights case, that they are now trying to force the Supreme Court’s two most principled and brilliant members into resigning or recusing themselves from participating in important cases about the 2020 and 2024 elections, which they have a constitutional duty to help decide.”