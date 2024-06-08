MELANIE PHILLIPS WAS WARNING ABOUT THIS OVER 20 YEARS AGO BUT NO ONE LISTENED: A World-Historical Transformation Is Taking Place in Britain, Yet Few Have Noticed. “A world-historical societal transformation is taking place before our very eyes, and yet few have taken notice. Britain, the erstwhile leader of the Western world and the foundation and source of English-speaking civilization, is in its last days as a free society, and will soon become an Islamic state. Yet despite the mountains of evidence that this transformation is taking place, many will still deny that it is happening at all. They may not even admit it when it overtakes them personally.”

It’s an object lesson in how effectively the left uses bogus claims of racism to silence its opposition.