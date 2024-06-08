I SHED NO TEARS OVER COLLATERAL DAMAGE:

“One of the most complicated hostage rescue missions in history.” The operation to rescue the hostages from Nusayrat was named "Summer Seeds" and is defined by the IDF as one of the most complex ever for hostage rescue. The hostages were held in a heavily civilian populated… pic.twitter.com/GOVqaN3L1Y — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 8, 2024

“We condemn the disproportionate loss of life among Germans during the operation for liberation of Jews from Auschwitz.” pic.twitter.com/LbgQ0PE4R0 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 8, 2024

UPDATE:

Part of the reason Hamas/supporters are so viscerally upset about Israel’s rescue of four innocent hostages from Gaza is that the news will remind a lot of people about the rest of the innocent hostages Hamas monsters have been holding against their will for nearly 250 days. 🇮🇱 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 8, 2024

It has now been confirmed that Noa Argamani was held by Hamas in the home of a Palestinian family, while the other three hostages were held at a separate home. So tell me again how the so-called ‘civilians’ in Gaza are not just aiding and abetting Hamas? pic.twitter.com/8V4IQmvNyy — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) June 8, 2024

There is no soldier/civilian line in Gaza; it exists only in pro-Hamas propaganda.