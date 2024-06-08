June 9, 2024

JOEL KOTKIN: Libertarians can stay relevant by defending the middle class: They can drop the dogmatic theory and stand up for free-market pragmatism instead. “This year, in which the electorate is restless and disgusted with their main awful party choices, the libertarians are playing a very small role. They are likely to be overwhelmed not only by the candidacy of Independent Robert Kennedy Jr., who was disdained at the convention despite making a strong case against the censorship regimes of President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They may not also beat pro-Hamas candidates Cornel West and Jill Stein.”

I spent some time in the Libertarian Party in the 1990s, when it seemed to be making inroads. But it wasn’t ready for prime time and it’s gone downhill since.

Posted at 7:00 am by Glenn Reynolds