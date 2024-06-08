JOEL KOTKIN: Libertarians can stay relevant by defending the middle class: They can drop the dogmatic theory and stand up for free-market pragmatism instead. “This year, in which the electorate is restless and disgusted with their main awful party choices, the libertarians are playing a very small role. They are likely to be overwhelmed not only by the candidacy of Independent Robert Kennedy Jr., who was disdained at the convention despite making a strong case against the censorship regimes of President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They may not also beat pro-Hamas candidates Cornel West and Jill Stein.”

I spent some time in the Libertarian Party in the 1990s, when it seemed to be making inroads. But it wasn’t ready for prime time and it’s gone downhill since.