THEY’VE KIND OF RUINED THEM: No One Wants a New Car Now. Here’s Why. Why are so many Americans forgoing new vehicles? Used cars are not just a better bargain, they retain designs and features more coveted than their high-tech replacements.

They’re bossy, they’ve subsituted touchscreens for knobs even though touchscreens are distracting and less safe because they’re cheaper, and most people don’t want the cockpit of their car to look like a home theater. The Insta-Wife hates screens in the car and bought a year-old Audi loaner from the dealer last year because the new cars had huge screens that couldn’t be turned off, while the older model had a small screen with an off switch. And I was writing about this phenomenon decades ago.