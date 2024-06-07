THE ENEMY WITHIN: Islamists Keep Stabbing People. Why Aren’t We Talking About It? “And herein does Savodnik answer his own question. The ‘right thinkers,’ ie, progressive elites in Europe and in the US, do not believe the West is worth saving. They welcome those who will contribute to their nihilistic project of tearing down Western civilization in the suicidal effort to atone for its sins while allowing far more brutal regimes to seize or emerge in Western spaces.”

Our society is run by fools, and morons, and people who displace their — justifiable — self-hatred onto the society that they run.