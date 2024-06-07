HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Gen Z goes to work instead of college – ‘you can make really good money.’
If only there had been some sort of warning.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Gen Z goes to work instead of college – ‘you can make really good money.’
If only there had been some sort of warning.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.