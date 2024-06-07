June 7, 2024

THIS HAS BEEN COMING FOR A WHILE: Most Significant Scientific Retraction Ever? “The paper helped create and sustain the theory that amyloid protein buildups caused the symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease and was one of a number of apparently fraudulent papers written by Sylvain Lesné, a professor at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. . . . If the hypothesis that amyloid protein buildups cause Alzheimer’s symptoms is wrong, Lesné is responsible for perhaps billions of wasted research dollars and two decades of scientists following a false lead.”

That the paper is wrong is no crime. That it is fraudulent is a crime, and that upholders of the amyloid theory actively suppressed research and publication regarding other theories is arguably a bigger crime.

Plus: “There appear to be quite a number of sociopaths in the biological sciences if recent evidence is any guide, and very few checks and balances to control for this fact. . . . This is an age of scientific scandals. Science is now a multi-billion dollar industry, and one that gets far too little scrutiny. That has to change.” Every successful system accumulates parasites. The parasite load in the sciences may have become unsustainable.

Posted at 2:01 pm by Glenn Reynolds