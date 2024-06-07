NAYIB BUKELE, PHILOSOPHER KING? “He is, without a doubt, the most popular democratically elected leader in the world. . . . In his first five years as president, Bukele has transformed El Salvador. The country that was once the most dangerous in the world, overrun by criminal gangs such as MS-13, now has among the lowest murder rates in the world. The turnaround has been so profound that Salvadorans who left the country to live abroad now want to return home.”