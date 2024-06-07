EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: High Excess Death Rates in the West 3 Years Running Since COVID – “Serious Cause for Concern.” “A study highlights persistent high excess death rates in the West from 2020 to 2022, despite COVID-19 measures and vaccines. Over three million excess deaths were reported in 47 countries, urging a reevaluation of pandemic policies and their effectiveness.”
