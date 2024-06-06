BLUE ON BLUE:
Kamala Harris gets heckled on Jimmy Kimmel.
The Left’s infighting is glorious to watch pic.twitter.com/IIXxSzZSZH
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 6, 2024
BLUE ON BLUE:
Kamala Harris gets heckled on Jimmy Kimmel.
The Left’s infighting is glorious to watch pic.twitter.com/IIXxSzZSZH
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 6, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.