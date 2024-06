C.S. LEWIS UNDERSTOOD THE “EDUCATED CLASS:”

Why does the workman believe the football scores in the newspapers but not the big stories? Because he may have watched the match himself or knows someone who has. Information corruption will blind the educated most, who only know things at second-hand. pic.twitter.com/9sBQuBwH6q

