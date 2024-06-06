DIDN’T WE ALREADY KNOW THAT? Study Finds Potential Downside to Vigorous Exercise We Didn’t Know About. “Bad news for any extreme exercise junkies out there: excessive vigorous exercise could muffle your immune system. At least, that’s what a 2023 study analyzing over 4,700 post-exercise fluid molecules from firefighters suggests.”
