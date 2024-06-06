SPACEX STARSHIP LAUNCH IS SKED FOR 8:50 AM EDT: You can watch here. “Today is just a test, the fourth test of many to come.”
UPDATE: Launch was good, Super Heavy did soft splashdown in the Gulf, Starship now in space.
