CDR SALAMANDER: I’ll take 10…of everything. Show me you are serious about war west of Wake.

If war should come in the western Pacific against the People’s Republic of China, it will not be a short war. It is delusional to think otherwise.

It will be a maritime and aerospace war. Aircraft will be shot down in significant numbers. Warships – which we do not have the industrial capacity to replace – will be hit and will need repair.

We don’t have the ability to service that need. We have run out of time – our leaders have dithered away precious time.

We no longer have the luxury of appreciating the problem and nit-picking every possible option – much less ignore it.

We will have to find good enough fast enough.

The “unsexy but important” are the key to sustaining the fight, as we continue to ignore them at our strategic peril.