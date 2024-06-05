LEFTISM ALWAYS BRINGS HATE, WHATEVER ITS GUISE: Salena Zito: Is Pittsburgh Still Stronger Than Hate?

A little over five years after the deadliest attack on any Jewish community in the United States, barefaced antisemitism has emerged from the darkness with a blatancy and boldness that is breathtaking to behold.

Mistick said that in the aftermath of the shooting, a Christian church opened its doors for Jewish congregants to pray and the Muslim communities raised funds for funeral costs for the mass shooting victims. At a vigil the day after the attack, Wasi Mohamed, the former executive director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, said, “These are our brothers and sisters … these are our family.”

And seemingly everywhere you went, the Pittsburgh Stronger Than Hate logo, which cleverly had the Steelers’ distinctive mineral elements as part of the design, was on T-shirts, kippahs, lawn signs, hoodies, and more.

This past week, however, Pittsburgh became the site not of strength and unity, but of hatred and division. A group of over 300 far-left activists established a Gaza solidarity encampment on the private property of the University of Pittsburgh, and the community has not been the same since.

The activists, some involved in local Democratic politics and a few actual University of Pittsburgh students, erected a barricade and set up a fence around an encampment filled with small and large tents. The encampment has also included defacing the Cathedral of Learning, blocking the entrances, and defacing the Frick Fine Arts Building with antisemitic graffiti.

Leftism is all about hate. And the “punch-a-Nazi” crowd now sides with Nazis ideas.