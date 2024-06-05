I BELIEVE THIS IS “JURY DENIAL,” WHICH IS THE LATEST FORM OF BADTHINK: Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she’ll acquit. “These seven are the first of 70 defendants expected to go to trial in a conspiracy that cost taxpayers $250 million. Eighteen others have pleaded guilty, and authorities said they recovered about $50 million in one of the nation’s largest pandemic-related fraud cases. Prosecutors say just a fraction of the money went to feed low-income kids, while the rest was spent on luxury cars, jewelry, travel and property.”