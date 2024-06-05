IT’S SUPPOSED TO BE SATIRE, BUT . . .
White House Claims Your Inability To Afford Groceries Is Misinformation https://t.co/9y4Oe29m05 pic.twitter.com/kljLoXTqnq
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 4, 2024
IT’S SUPPOSED TO BE SATIRE, BUT . . .
White House Claims Your Inability To Afford Groceries Is Misinformation https://t.co/9y4Oe29m05 pic.twitter.com/kljLoXTqnq
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 4, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.