STANDING UP AGAINST BIGOTRY AND VIOLENCE: Indiana Rep Jim Banks Tells WNBA: Protect Caitlin Clark From Assaults. “‘Indiana is a basketball state. We don’t wince at aggressive defense, but this was not an example of playing “tough”; it was a cheap shot that could have resulted in an injury and should not be tolerated,’ Banks said.”
