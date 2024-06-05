YOU WOULD NEED A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH: Ibram X. Kendi Thinks a Big Problem at His Anti-Racism Center Was All the Woke Employees. “Yesterday the NY Times Magazine published a lengthy piece trying to make sense of Kendi, his theories about race and the failure of his center despite the mountain of donations it received in 2020. Read the whole thing if you have time. I would describe it as a partial success. It portrays Kendi as a kind of conflicted character. He is someone who dresses in eye-catching suits but who also seems perpetually afraid of the attention he gets from critics. Along with Robin DiAngelo, Kendi became a leading guru of a new kind of self-help approach to racism. And like all self-help gurus, there was always a sense that a big part of this was the desire to market his insights to as many people as possible.”

They’re the left’s version of Joel Osteen.