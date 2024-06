A SEVERE BEATING WOULD HAVE BEEN BETTER, BUT THIS IS NICE:

Epic. Shoppers at a store in Nashville, Tennessee block a group of thieves after they attempted to loot the store until police arrived. It took the cops 30 minutes to come. pic.twitter.com/ZqIa7HL4ZU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 5, 2024

And to be fair, in Nashville, for all its blue-city flaws, they probably won’t get the catch-and-release treatment.