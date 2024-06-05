JUDGE CANNON GRANTS JOSH BLACKMAN PERMISSION TO ENTER AN ORAL ARGUMENT in the Trump document case.
Here’s his motion and brief as amicus curiae in support of Trump’s motion to dismiss the indictment. Seth Barrett Tillman coauthored these papers.
