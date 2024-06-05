WE CALL IT’S A BUG, THEY THINK IT A FEATURE: Sinister silence over vaccine damage in pregnancy.
But they don’t want to talk about it, perhaps because from that way they can hear the noise of hammers building gallows.
WE CALL IT’S A BUG, THEY THINK IT A FEATURE: Sinister silence over vaccine damage in pregnancy.
But they don’t want to talk about it, perhaps because from that way they can hear the noise of hammers building gallows.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.