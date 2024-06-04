SOME PARTS OF AMERICA STILL WORK: SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities. Plus: “The passive fairing half for this mission recently supported a Starlink mission launch on May 22 — less than two weeks ago — marking our fastest launch-to-launch turnaround for fairing refurbishment and reuse.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.