THE NEW SPACE RACE: Fish on Board China’s Space Station Are Doing Swimmingly, Confused as Hell. “And so far, according to the state-owned Xinhua News Agency, the striped catch is thriving in the microgravity environment of its celestial space aquarium. That’s despite the astronauts on board the station observing the fish ‘showing directional behavior anomalies, such as inverted swimming and rotary movement.'”