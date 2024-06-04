NICK GILLESPIE: Tank Man and the Unfulfilled Promise of Tiananmen Square: The heroism of the still-unidentified protester helped destroy authoritarian rule in so many countries, but not his own. “Suffice it to say that China is not only not free yet, but it’s less free than it was just a decade ago.”
