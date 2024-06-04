YES. NEXT QUESTION? Is There a Racial Component to the Recent Controversy Involving Caitlin Clark? “The WNBA is finally getting eyeballs, and what we see is a bunch of nasty women brutalizing Caitlin Clark because this is what predictably happens concerning women in the workforce. Whether it be on the court or in corporate America, it’s women bullying other women that breeds actual toxicity. Clark was the first overall pick. She’s starting to play better on a very bad and rebuilding Indiana Fever team. She’s doing her job, but the rest of the league seems to have a bounty on her. Clark won’t break and probably will soak up the intense scrutiny surrounding her impact on the sport, but Saturday’s game against the Chicago Sky bred new controversy. Clark got body-checked hard by Sky guard Chennedy Carter, who could be seen mouthing ‘bitch’ before laying into her. . . . Women basketball players have whined for years that they don’t get their attention. It’s here, ladies, and you’re about to blow it. And, of course, there’s a racial component to this that’s nasty as well. If Clark were black and being assaulted on the court by a bunch of white players, it would be more of a story. It is getting media attention, but half of it is begrudgingly so. The usual lefty writers, who can’t stand that the WNBA is getting more popular because a white, non-lesbian is the marquee player, will pen the usual thought pieces about how Clark’s rise is white privilege reloaded. We’ve seen that already, but these antics are ridiculous. Even Charles Barkley had to call out these whiny, jealous women in the league.”

