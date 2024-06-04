WE’VE KNOWN THIS FOR DECADES: Randomized Trial Finds Circumcised Men Are Less Likely to Get HIV. “Previous research has shown male circumcision is associated with lower rates of several sexually transmitted infections, including syphilis and chancroid. Studies also suggest heterosexual men who are circumcised face a lower risk of contracting HIV.”
