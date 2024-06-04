IT USED TO BE A CRAZED RIGHT-WING CONSPIRACY THEORY. NOW IT’S IN THE NEW YORK TIMES: Why the Pandemic Probably Started in a Lab, in 5 Key Points. “The year before the outbreak, the Wuhan institute, working with U.S. partners, had proposed creating viruses with SARS‑CoV‑2’s defining feature.”

Plus: “Given what we now know, investigators should follow their strongest leads and subpoena all exchanges between the Wuhan scientists and their international partners, including unpublished research proposals, manuscripts, data and commercial orders. In particular, exchanges from 2018 and 2019 — the critical two years before the emergence of Covid-19 — are very likely to be illuminating (and require no cooperation from the Chinese government to acquire), yet they remain beyond the public’s view more than four years after the pandemic began.”

We’re getting a modified limited hangout now, but they’re still covering up the worst stuff.

Related: Hunter’s laptop, Wuhan and more: ‘Disinformation’ and ‘conspiracies’ turn out to be true — again and again.