AND THEY CAN PUT THEM UP THEIR JUMPER. FUNNY ONLY ONCE: U.S. to Make Millions of Bird Flu Vaccine Doses this Summer.
Fool us once, shame on you. Try to fool us again, and the hemp stock is going to go up all over the land.
