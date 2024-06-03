SELF-DEFENSE: The Exception to the Rule. “Most citizen-involved shootings happen at very close range, involve the firing of very few shots and are over rather quickly. The problem, of course, is that your particular encounter with the bad guys may turn out to be the exception to the rule.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.