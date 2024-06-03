NOT LOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEXT CLAPTON-ROGER WATERS COLLABORATION, TO BE HONEST: Eric Clapton Discovers the Secret: Israel is Running the World.

“Israel is running the world, Israel is running the show.” Superannuated guitar demiurge Eric Clapton made this shocking and counterintuitive revelation during a recent interview, and of course the has-been rock deity is by no means the first to say this. Claiming that the Jews secretly run the world has been a staple charge of Jew-haters since the publication of the infamous czarist forgery The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and before that, but it’s particularly bizarre and striking for Clapton to drag out this particular canard at this point, when the entire world is ganging up on Israel, its foremost ally has betrayed it, and all the international organs of “justice,” or what passes for justice these days, are intent upon preventing the tiny Jewish state from defending itself. If Israel is running the world these days, it’s doing an extremely poor job of it. The Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday that Clapton, who has recently been playing a guitar emblazoned with the flag of “Palestine,” not only claimed that Israel is running the world, but also expressed enthusiasm for the sometimes violent pro-Hamas demonstrations that have been breaking out on college and university campuses all over. “I was so enthused about what was going on at Columbia [University] and elsewhere,” said the aged adolescent, and who wouldn’t have been enthused?

Eric Clapton has stated that he thinks Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters has “a lot of guts” for sharing his political opinions – many of which have been heavily scrutinised and have even resulted in his own gigs being cancelled due to claims of anti-Semitism. The guitarist’s thoughts on Waters arose during a new interview with The Real Music Observer, after being asked on what he thinks about people suggesting that musicians should “stick to music” rather than weigh in on politics. “I don’t respond to the word ‘should’ very well,” he answers. “Anyone that tells me what I should be doing, I’m going to do the opposite. Not just out of spite, but because who are they to tell me how to live my life? I don’t interfere with them.” Clapton continues, “I love Roger. I love him. We are brothers and he goes his way about it, and it takes a lot of guts, and he suffers from it terribly. I’ve seen him sit on the window ledge in tears and say ‘It’s morning here in Manhattan and I’m in tears again’, you know? “I can’t do that, I am on the verge of tears a lot when I think about what’s going on and the evil there is, but I also have to carry a positive message of hope, and he does too. Music is a healing agent. I believe that there is a system of thinking about how you conduct yourself in that realm, and to be responsible not to offend people.”

When Clapton was quoted in 2021 about having “severe reactions which lasted ten days” after his first covid vaccination and being anti-lockdown, he was crucified by Rolling Stone, the Washington Post, and numerous other publications, most of which brought up his infamous drunken rant in 1976 while onstage in Birmingham England about Enoch Powell’s anti-immigration “Rivers of Blood” speech. I hadn’t expected Clapton at age 79 to enter into Roger Waters-style anti-Semitic rants as well.

