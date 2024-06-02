HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: The University of the Arts in Philadelphia announces sudden closure: In a letter obtained by Action News, the university says it will close for good on June 7.

It’s funny — a few years ago, lefty students at UA wanted Camille Paglia gone. Now UA is gone.

Related: Official closing statement. Apparently they just ran out of money. That’s what happened to Birmingham-Southern, which also just closed — but then kept winning in the College World Series.

If only there had been some sort of warning.