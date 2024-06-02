June 3, 2024

JOEL KOTKIN: Red Pills in Blue States: “Democrats have ample reason to ‘freak out’ about their incoherent and doddering leader. But they would also be well-served to realise that voters do not like to live in a failed state. After all, the deep blue bastions now lag behind the red states in nearly every conceivable category.”

Posted at 7:00 am by Glenn Reynolds