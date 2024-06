WOMEN SHOULD BE FREE, FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA: (NSFW) Bill Maher Provides College Kiddies With Helpful Lesson in Exactly What They’re Supporting.

Kids, if you want to change the world and not just tie up Monday morning traffic, this is the apartheid that desperately needs your attention: The #GenderApartheid. pic.twitter.com/0Ajep3JUnN — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 1, 2024