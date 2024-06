HMM: Mussels downstream of wastewater treatment plant contain radium, study reports.

Hmm. Radium 228, which is what most people think of when they think of radium, has a half-life of 6.7 years. I doubt that is coming out of the Marcellus Shale. Radium 226 has a half-life of 1600 years, and is less radioactive as a consequence.