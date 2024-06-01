KNOWN-WOLF: “Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale reportedly told her therapist that she was fantasizing about killing her family and committing a school shooting, according to a report by 99.7 WTN radio host Brian Wilson. The therapist reportedly did not report these findings to authorities.”

Flashback: Nashville Mayor Furious Over Leak of Transgender Shooter’s Manifesto, Demands Investigation. “If there was any question about whether the photos released by [Steven] Crowder were real, this answers them. You don’t start an investigation into the leak of something that doesn’t exist.”