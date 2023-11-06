REPORT: Manifesto of Nashville trans shooter released by Steven Crowder.

“Kill those kids!!!” Hale allegedly wrote in a page dated in February. “Those crackers going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis & sports backpacks [with] their daddies mustangs & convertibles.”

“F*ck you little shits,” the alleged terrorist continued. “I wish to shoot you weak*ss d*cks with your mop yellow hair. Wanna kill all you little crackers!!!”

“Bunch of little faggots [with] your white privlages [sic] fuck you f***ots.”

On the day of the shooting, dated March 27, 2023, the alleged shooter exclaimed in a page titled “DEATH DAY” that she was “a little nervous, but excited too. Been excited for the past 2 weeks.”

“Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready… I hope my victims aren’t,” Hale allegedly wrote. “My only fear is if anything goes wrong, I’ll do my best to prevent any of the sort (God let my wrath take over my anxiety) It might be 10 munutes tops. It might be 3-7. It’s gonna go quick. I hope I have a high death count. Ready to die haha”

Hale signed off with the name “Aiden,” a name she went by.