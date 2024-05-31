STALINIST SHOW TRIALS DON’T REQUIRE LOGIC: The Prosecution’s Story About Trump Featured Several Logically Impossible Claims: Whatever Trump did after the 2016 presidential election, it seems safe to say that it did not retroactively promote his victory.

A New York Times editorial concedes that “many experts” have “expressed skepticism about the significance of this case and its legal underpinnings, which employed an unusual legal theory to seek a felony charge for what is more commonly a misdemeanor.” Yet the Times also claims the jury found Trump “guilty of falsifying business records to prevent voters from learning about a sexual encounter that he believed would have been politically damaging.” How did records created in 2017 “prevent voters from learning” about the Daniels tryst before they cast their ballots the previous year?

Nor does the New York Times.

Related: It’s Time to Go After the Left More Ruthlessly — and Truthfully — Than Ever Before.